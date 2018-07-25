PillowTalk: Summer Love Songs Make Summer Memories

Summer memories in the air on tuesday night's PillowTalk. We started out ot the gate after 8pm by trying to shorten the distance between North Carolina and Brewster NY with a dedication to Cherie from her cousin in Brewster. The song by Stevie Wonder is as lovely as a summer day.

We have a group called the PillowTalk Loyal Listeners on Facebook. You are welcome to join anytime. From that group on tuesday, Laura from Pennsylvania requested a summer classic by Seals & Crofts. She shared her feeling about the song and what it means to her: "Always a nice love song. Makes me think about how no matter how tough the day has gone, coming home to someone who you love and loves you, makes a tough day melt away".

Also from that group, Ann from Chicopee, MA commented about her request by England Dan & John Ford Coley: "Reminds me of when I was at Hampton Beach in the summer of 1977".

So happy to help your favorite songs connect with fond memories!

Video of Stevie Wonder - My Cherie Amour (Live At Last 2008 London).wmv

Video of Summer Breeze - Seals &amp; Crofts