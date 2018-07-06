PillowTalk: Romance On The Shore

It's a beautiful July summer night in Southern New England. Kevin called me on the PillowTalk love lines to tell me how much he and his wife are enjoying the music on PillowTalk.

Kevin says, "It's very relaxing. We're from Bristol and we're on vacation in Old Saybrook. Please tell my wife Nancy how much I love her and that I'd like to spend many, many more vacations like this one with her.

Thanks Kevin for keeping The Lite on at night and getting the full PillowTalk effect. We were more than happy to play your song by Van Morrison.