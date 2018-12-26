Music of Nat King Cole Featured

Avon Public Library presents: Jazz With Nat King Cole at 3:00 pm on January 27th as part of the library's 2019 Sundays at 3 Winter Music Series. Enjoy performances by Connecticut native and award winning Hartt School graduate John Brighenti. Joining John will be on bass will be Mike Asetta who has a graduate certificate for performance in classical music from the Yale School of Music. Singing the songs of Nat King Cole will be Hartford native and Hartt School Alum Orice Jenkins. Jenkins has recorded several albums. His unique style and arrangements bring a fresh approach to the songs of Nat King Cole.

Free tickets at the door starting at 2:15 pm. Doors open at 2:30. Concert from 3-4 pm. The event is sponsored by: Friends of the Avon Library located at 281 Country Club Road, Avon, CT. More information is available by calling the library at 860-673-9712 or on line.