PillowTalk: Bristol Mom Inspires

I'd feel so good tonight if I were Allyson from Southington and Sue from Bristol was my mom. She called me on the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night with an absolutely wonderful dedication.

It was not only what she said but how she said it. It was so purposeful and without hesitation. She called with a mission straight from the heart. Her message to her daughter Allyson: "I love you very much. You are the best daughter that any mother could ever ask for. I am so proud of you and the person you have become. Continue to reach for your goals. Keep up the good work".

Also Wednesday night, we heard from Leonard calling from Hamden, CT. Leonard, I think was a first time caller to PillowTalk. We love first time callers. The more the merrier. He wanted to hear a Debbie Gibson song.

And this from Susan in Waterbury:

"Hi Dean! Hope all is well with you. Can you please play Vogue by Madonna for Susan in Waterbury? I need something to pick me up tonight! Thanks so much!"

