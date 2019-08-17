PillowTalk: Family Friends & Summer Night Love Songs

It's the perfect way to relax on a beautiful summer night. Surrounded by family and friends and PillowTalk love songs on the radio on Lite 100.5 WRCH. That's what kind of a night Friday night was for Jim and his wife Corina from New Britain. Jim called me on the PillowTalk love lines.

He said, "We're just sitting here listening to your music. You're playing some great tunes. I'm with my wife Corina. Our friends Dom and Carol are visiting from Vermont. My mother Ellen is here with her friend Rich and my brother Kiki and my sister in law Nancy. I just want to tell them how great it is to have everyone here on a beautiful summer night like this".

He requested You've Got A Friend Enjoy this version by Carole King.

Video of Carole King - You&#039;ve Got a Friend (from Welcome To My Living Room) (Official Video)

Tony from Newtown has been spending the last year with Nicole. They are both heading to different colleges in the fall. Tony is going to CCSU and Nicole is going to Manhattan College. As the summer slowly draws to a close, Tony had this to say to Nicole in a PillowTalk dedication:

"The last year has been a blast, Nicole. Thank you for always being there by my side through thick and through thin. I love you so much. There is nothing I can't do when I am with you. I'd like to give you all the love in the world. Thank you so much".

You're Beautiful by James Blunt was the song that Tony chose for Nicole.