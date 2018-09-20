PillowTalk: Time To Reconnect

Most of us lead busy lives taken up by work, family, children, responsibilities, deadlines etc. Stuff happens too. All of this and what life has to offer can take it's toll on a relationship of any kind. That's why it was refreshing to listen to a dedication from Joey in Middletown to her husband Alex.

She called PillowTalk with a very calm, subdued message for her husband of two years. She wanted to let Alex know how much she loves him.

The thing that stood out to me was when she told him, " Despite our busy schedules, I love that we get to spend the time together that we do." I liked what she said because it sounded like she made the time that they connect and each other a priority.

That is one of the reasons why PillowTalk on Lite 100.5 WRCH is so important. It gives you four hours of time and a readymade place to relax, forget about everything else and concentrate on each other.

Joey wanted to thank Alex for being a great husband and father to their two boys. And the song that she requested by Maroon 5 sent a clear message.