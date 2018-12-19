Avon Library Offers Teens "Elf" Friday December 21

Here's some holiday fun for teens in grades 7-12 this week in the Farmington Valley. On Friday December 21st, it's teen movie day. The Avon Free Public Library will screen the movie Elf (rated PG) in the Teen Room starting at 3pm.

Preceding the movie from 2:40-3pm, teens are invited to try Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti with chocolate syrup challenge. I'ts part of the library's on going Teen Fridays - Drop in for Teens program. Snack on chocolate and holiday snacks while enjoying this movie classic.

For more information call the Avon Free Public Library at 860-673-9712 x 239, visit the Avon Free Public Library Website. or email: [email protected]