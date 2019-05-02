PillowTalk: Would You Ever Let Someone Fix You Up?

I suppose if you are the type of person to leave yourself open to life and love, a blind date is not such a big deal. Maybe it has to do with the amount of trust you're willing to put in the person fixing you up. Is it worth putting that friendship on the line? Personally, I would probably go ahead on a blind date for the experience of it unless I definitely knew that there were aspects of the person that I would not be interested in.

A blind date apparently worked out very well of Diane and Paul of Bristol, They were fixed up by a mutual friend and their union has lasted 33 years. From what Diane told me, it was love at first sight. She still loves Paul even more. Her choice of a song was a beautiful one by Larry Graham. It's a song that I would include in my short list of wedding songs in case I ever need one.

An interesting question from Alicia in Bristol about the process of making a PillowTalk dedication. Getting your dedication on PillowTalk is easy and can be accomplished in a variety of ways: by phone on the PillowTalk love lines, on Twitter @DEANWRCH, on the Lite 100.5 WRCH Facebook page via Messenger, and by sending me an email. Simply give me a song you'd like, your message, and the name of the person you'd like to send it to. Alicia reached out via Messenger from Bristol to Michael in Bridgeport to let him know that she is thinking of him and loves him very much. She asked me to play music by Rascal Flatts.

Video of Larry Graham - One In A Million You