PillowTalk: Dedications All About Mom

Among many Friday night PillowTalk dedications, there were several for Mom on this Mother's Day weekend. Jonathan, a soldier in uniform connected with Lite 100.5 WRCH to send a PillowTalk dedication to his mother Betty in Connecticut. "I just called to wish my mother Betty a very Happy Mother's Day. I love you mom. I hope to see you soon." A Mother's Day by Jim Brickman seemed like the perfect song seeing that Jim Brickman played a show in Norfolk on Friday night and is on the radio with us every Saturday morning.

Taina from Middletown reached out to her mother, Lydia to say "I love you mom, unconditionally". A song by Boyz II Men says it all.

Nick from Wethersfield wanted to send his love to his mom Antoinette and wish her a very Happy Mother's Day. Congratulations to Nick who just graduated from high school. Both of them love the music of Michael Buble. Haven't Met You Yet is the song he chose for his Mom.

Mary from Bristol called PillowTalk to wish her mother Carmen a happy Mother's Day and to let her know Mary loves her very much and hopes she's around for a long time. Carmen is 95 years old. Mary's choice for her mom, was a huge hit for Connie Francis.

Video of Jim Brickman - A Mother&#039;s Day

Video of A Song For Mama by Boyz 2 Men

Video of Haven&#039;t Met You Yet