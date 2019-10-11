PillowTalk: "Thanks For All You Do"

Welcome to the PillowTalk blog. We highlight many of the moving, heartfelt dedications we send out on PillowTalk that you may have missed. We talk about all things love and romance as well as anything that may help listeners fulfill their potential and enjoy life more.

A nice letter via email from Terry in Wethersfield:

"My name is Terry from Wethersfield Connecticut. I like to dedicate this song to Robert. Anything that goes wrong in my condo he’s there to fix it. He also gives me rides to places I need to go. I want to thank him for everything he’s done.I don’t know what song to play but I’ll leave it to your judgment to pick an appropriate song.



Thanks,



Terry

Remember have fun and smile and makes the day go faster too".

I thought a song that spells it out by Jim Brickman would be the perfect pick.

Video of 14 Jim Brickman - Thank You (Feat. Matt Giraud)

An emotional dedication from Roberto in New Britain to the love of his life, his wife of 44 years, Bermy. She gave years of service to her community working for the Police Department. She was born in France. Roberto will always love Bermy eternally. The romantic Strangers In The Night , a #1 song for Frank Sinatra, has special meaning for them. I was more than happy to play it. Witness the magic of Sinatra that mesmerized fans and audiences for decades.