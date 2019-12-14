PillowTalk:"Thank you for all the wonderful music!"

Friday night PillowTalk was filled to the brim with your favorite Christmas songs. Many dedications seemed to center on families and relationships.

It was love at first dance for Donna in Killingworth. Donna's sister Nat introduced her to Bob at a dance in Hartford. Thrity-six years, three children and three grandchildren later that are still very much in love. Donna is looking forward to sharing the holidays with Bob.

Mary from Cheshire had a message for her family, the Moran family, "Love you all and Merry Christmas from Mary". Mary requested one of the most beautiful songs we have in our holiday library, The Gift by Jung and Linda Eder.

Maria in Manchester wanted to share a song with her sister Stephanie with the message, "Love you, have a Merry Christmas".

Joe in North Branford is without his wife Maureen for the first time in 54 years. He told me that he wishes she was here and he misses her so much. He will be spending Christmas with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

More PillowTalk Christmas requests and dedications starting again on Monday night. I hope you will celebrate with us.

