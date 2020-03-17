PillowTalk: "Happy First Anniversary!"

Congratulations to Holly and Willie of Meriden who marked their one year anniversary on Monday night. The reason we know is because of the nice gesture on the part of Kathi from Simsbury.

Kathi knows because word spreads quickly. She is friends with Holly's mom. Kathi called the PillowTalk love lines and asked, "If I may I'd like to be able to request a song for them. May I please request All of Me?

You're going to make them very happy. They went to high school in Meriden and they graduated in 2009. They went together for eight or nine years and they married last year. Congratulations and I wish them all the best. Every night I listen you so thank you very much, Dean."

Thanks for letting PillowTalk share in the celebration, Kathi and setting your nite lite every weeknight.