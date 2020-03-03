PillowTalk:"Is This The Take Out Window?"

The conversation usually begins with a line of some kind. Not only what is said but how it's said. How it is received depends on the recipient and the conditions at the time. That's where the magic either takes place or everything falls flat.

For Carol and Ed of East Hampton, that had one thing in common at least. They both worked for the post office in New Britain. Ed, a letter carrier waited for all the other letter carriers to go home. Then he went over to pay Carol a visit.

Carol told me she worked in what you might call a cage. Ed stepped up to the window and asked Carol, "Is this the take out window?" Carol quickly shot back, "It all depends what you want to take out." Carol summed it up this way: "We had the same sense of humor". They dated for two years after that. Their co-workers never even knew. The conversation has been going on for 23 years.

Carol's choice for a song was one by Michael Buble'. Thank you Carol for sharing your story on PillowTalk.