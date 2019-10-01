PillowTalk: Supporting Each Other

One thing I seemed to come away with after a night of PillowTalk on Monday is that it's a good thing we are "there for each other." Quite a few listeners seem to be going through a rough patch for one reason or another. Yet, PillowTalk dedications expressed by several listeners proved a willingness to be there to support their loved one.

Mary in Vernon for example was almost overcome with emotion when she spoke in a dedication to her daughter, Nicole.

"Nicole, this is your Mom in Vernon I know that life has been rough for us over the last couple of years. But I love you and don't you ever forget it"

This song by Carly Simon expresses the rest.

Video of Love Of My Life - Carly Simon

Along those same lines, Tanya had this to say to her husband Greg:

"Hi Greg this is your wife Tanya. I just wanted to tell you that I know you are going through a rough time. You're the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with all my heart. Things are going to get better. I'm lucky every day to have you. I hope you have a good night."

She requested a song by Christina Perri.

Video of Christina Perri - A Thousand Years [Official Music Video]

Sue from Glastonbury is dealing with the immediate loss today of her 21 year old cat Reily and the recent passing of Reily's brother Lucky. She has invested almost 2 decades of energy, effort and emotion into raising both of them from the time they were kittens. Monday night she is left with memories for herself and her family as she tries to adjust to life without them. Sue requested a song by Barbra Streisand.