PillowTalk:To All The Women In His Life

Rick from Mansfield is inspired by the women in his life and called PillowTalk, the perect vehicle to let them know. Thanks to Ella, Sherry, Marianne, Christina and Karen for the role they have played in enhancing Rick's life. The song that does it for RIck is by Kool and the Gang.

Aimee got to me with a text message to wish her parents a happy 28th wedding anniversary. Their anniversary was on July 20th. It went like this:

"Hi Dean July 20th was my parents 28th anniversary together can you play their wedding song, Here And Now by Luther Vandross. I want to wish u mom and dad a late happy anniversary I love u both I hope u will be together for 28 more years I love u enjoy ur song."

Tom from Fair Haven didn't want the night to go by without wishing his sister Shelly from Bristol a Happy 44th Birthday. In fact he wishes her the happiest birthday ever. He loves her very much.