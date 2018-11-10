PillowTalk: Friday Night Dedication Highlights

After a long work week that ended with a rainy and cold day, a night of relaxing PillowTalk love songs on Lite 100.5 WRCH is the perfect remedy.

It started with a request from Peg in Bristol for her twin sister Dorry. Peg told me her sister is a talented quilter and has shared many tips with her over the years. She loves her sister very much. Her request was for one of the best by sax man Boney James.

Joanne from Newington was making chili when she called me on the PillowTalk love lines on Friday night. She wanted me to play a song in memory of her daughter. She was missing her terribly. About her daugher Joanne told me she was "Vibrant, funloving and happy. Bette Midler's song Wind Beneath My Wings sums up the rest of her feelings.

Michael in Weatogue was missing his wife Martha and wanted me to play God Bless The Child in her memory.

