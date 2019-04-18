PillowTalk: "I Should Have Been At Work"

Do you ever wonder what would have happened if you had done things differently? If you hadn't done the things that let up to meeting the love of your life?

On PillowTalk I hear things like this all of the time: " I really didn't feel like going out that night but I went anyway". Or, " I swore up and down that I would never go on a blind date...but". "It was the night of a blizzard and I was warned not to go out but I had to go out dancing and I went anyway".

Something like that is part of Steve's dedication to his wife Ann Marie. They are both from WIndsor. It all began on a day when Steve was supposed to go to work. Instead Steve's friends convinced him to go to a UConn basketball game. He went. At the conclusion of the game, as the crowd was filling out, he struck up a conversation with a girl leaving the building. That was Ann Marie. Steve and Ann Marie will celebrate their 10th anniversary on 10/10, October 10th.

Steve's love message: "Thank you Ann Marie for always being my dream girl. If you will follow me, I will follow you. I will always be there for you."