PillowTalk: You Can Thank Cousin Jackie

Tina from Torrington has listened to PillowTalk for a long time. I'm glad to say that she finally called in on Tuesday night for the first time.

She has been married to Troy since 1999. They will celebrate their 21st anniversary in May. How did Tina and Troy meet? Tina was friends with Troy's cousin, Jackie. Their wedding song turned out to be from the movie The Mirror Has Two Faces. The song is by Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams. Tina turned on PillowTalk in her car after a long day. Her message to Troy: "Thank you for supporting me and holding down the fort. I love you."