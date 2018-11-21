Sherrie Excited About Getting Together

First call of the night on the PillowTalk love lines was from Sherrie from Bristol. She wanted to hear a song that she hasn't heard in ages and has been waiting to hear. She was also very excited about getting together with her family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday. She plans to drive down to the Southeastern part of the state with her daughter to visit the in laws. Everyone is bringing a dish and the grandkids will be there too. She is really looking forward to it. The song that she has been waiting to hear is by Rihanna. " I've loved it since the first time I heard it."

I'll be sailing across the sound to spend Thanksgiving with my "in-laws" as in my sister and brothers in law and my brother too. Turkey, sweet potatoes and turnips are among my favorites. As my Italian grandpa used to preach, "Everything in moderation."

One of the many things I am thankful for is you the Lite 100.5 WRCH listener. We love what we do and we can't do what we do with out you, the listener. Thank you so much for being there. Have a very Happy Thanksgiving.