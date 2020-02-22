Trains, Boats and Bridges at Windsor Historical March 7

Please join The Windsor Historical Society on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 10 AM for a special program for kids about trains, boats and bridges. Their Hands-On-History Learning Center will be transformed with model railroads and train-oriented play tables, and lots and lots of Legos. Bob Bell will lead the fun. See trains and boats hard at work in his PowerPoint presentation. See Lionel and G-scale sized trains running, learn some secret train whistle codes, build a Lego bridge, and run a boat through our working model of the Windsor Locks canal. You just might get a train whistle to bring home! This program is appropriate for families with pre-K through grade 3 children. We need to plan for adequate supplies, so please be sure to make your reservation as soon as you can but definitely by March 6. Just call 860-688-3813. COST: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children, $3 members, $12 per family. Questions? Contact the Society at 860/688-3813 or visit www.windsorhistoricalsociety.org for online registration. Snow date is Saturday, March 14.

The Windsor Historical Society, founded in 1921, invites visitors to explore the people, places, and events that have shaped Windsor for over four centuries. The Society’s museum includes changing and permanent exhibition galleries; a hands-on history learning center for families; a research library and manuscript collection housing Windsor photographs, documents, ephemera, and genealogical materials, a museum shop and two historic houses open to the public -- the 1758 Strong-Howard House and the 1767 Dr. Hezekiah Chaffee House. The Society is located at 96 Palisado Avenue (Route 159) and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Tours of its two historic homes are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. General admission to the library and historic houses is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students and free to children under 12 and WHS members. Visitors are free to browse the museum store, our Windsor history exhibit galleries, and the Hands-On-History Learning Center, thanks to the Town of Windsor and other generous donors.



Visit us on the web at www.windsorhistoricalsociety.org for directions and more information about programs or volunteer opportunities. Want to know about upcoming programs? Just enter your email in the box at the bottom of our home page. And make sure to “like” the Society’s Facebook page and follow us on Twitter (@windsorct1633) for regular updates and insights.