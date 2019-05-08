PillowTalk: The Less Stress Ride

The trips are long . The rigs are big. The roads are busy and repetative. Add it all up and it equals the potential for a lot of stress. With smooth relaxing PillowTalk love songs along for the ride, not so much. That's how Earl, a Hartford native, makes his job of traveling hundreds of miles, a little easier. He's been doing it for a number of years too. Earl is a big David Gates fan. David Gates was the lead singer of the 70's soft rock hit-making band, Bread. On Tuesday night Earl needed to hear the song If to make his ride stress-free.

With the weather heating up, warm summertime memories are coming back for Gloria of East Hartford. Tuesday night Gloria recalled how she was lucky enough to see Glen Medieros perform at Soundview in Old Lyme back in the 1980's. She wanted me to play Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You.

Patty from Middletown wanted to let Jim from Middletown know that she is thinking of him. Could there be a little more to it. You can be the judge. The song she wanted is by Teri Desario and KC.

Video of If - Bread

Video of Nothing Gonna Change My Love For You