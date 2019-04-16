PillowTalk: The Best Thing Since...

Several days ago Nicole from Danbury called PillowTalk to make a dedication for her boyfriend Paul. Paul walked in her call to me on the PillowTalk love lines. His first instincts were to be a little skeptical of what was going on. Nicole talking to another man perhaps?

A few moments later his skepticism disappeared when he heard a song being played for him and the dedication to him from Nicole on the radio. He called me back on Monday night to make a return dedication to Nicole. During my conversation with him, he revealed to me just what Nicole's dedication several nights prior meant to him.

He told me that hearing that dedication from Nicole was the best thing that has happened to him since the birth of his daughter. If I interpreted what he said correctly, the reason it was so important to him is because it removed any doubts that he has ever had about his relationship.

For me that is a pretty nice payoff for a couple of nights work. Thank you Paul and Nicole for listening. Paul wanted to play a song that Nicole with love. We came up with one by Sting.