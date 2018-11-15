PillowTalk: They Survived A Rough Start

Steve didn't make it to the restaurant after the social. Still, Steve and Sandy have been married for 35 years. Sandy told me that she and the man who would eventually become her husband were supposed to get together after a social in West Hartford. The gang was supposed to meet up at the Oakwood Restaurant afterwards, but Steve either couldn't make it or just didn't show up.

One week later, Sandy would run into Steve again. This time at a singles dance in Windsor. Steve asked her if she wanted to go out for something to eat that night, but Sandy had come to the dance with a guy friend. She did tell Steve that she was listed in the phone book. Eventually, Steve looked up Sandy's phone number and gave her a call.

He asked her if she wanted to meet that night for dinner. Unfortunately, Sandy told Steve that she couldn't because she had just eaten dinner. She did say that she was available to go out for a drink that night if that was okay with Steve. And that is how it all started for them. Finally they got together and have been together ever since. A happy ending! Sandy told me that things get "nicer and nicer" every day and she likes that. She wanted me to play a song by Lionel Richie.