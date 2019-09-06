Avon Library Used Book Sale

At a recent family reunion I had a chance to talk to one of my third cousins who I don't get to spend time with that often. I was thrilled to find out that he has a seemingly insatiable appetite for books and reading.

If you or someone you know feels the same way when it comes to books, you'll be glad to know that the Friends of the Avon Library will be holding their 2019 Used Book Sale coming up in October.

It will be held in the Avon Library Community Room, 281 Country Club Rd., Avon, CT Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 18th -20th. The hours for the event are as follows:

Friday, October 18: 4pm-8pm Preview Sale: $5 admission

Saturday, October 19: 9am-4pm No admission fee

Sunday, October 20: Noon-3:00pm No admission fee

If you have any questions about the event, you can call the library at 860-673-9712. Some credit cards will be excepted, No strollers, please.

As for my third cousin's love of books and reading, I'm a bit jealous. Yet, I'm so pleased because I know the knowledge gained from reading can't help but serve him well throughout his life. And he's off to a great start!

