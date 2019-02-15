PillowTalk: Celebrating Their 1 and Only

Valentine's Day finished with a marathon night of dedications on PillowTalk. Dedications came in from the Farmington Valley, Ronkonkoma, Long Island and as far away as Michigan.

It was a night of firsts for Jose and Laida from Norwich. They had called PillowTalk about a year ago right after they got married. To mark their first anniversary, Jose called the love lines to celebrate their first anniversary. Jose loves Laida and wanted to wish her a Happy Valentine's Day and tell her that he could not ask for more. Laida is the closest thing to perfect that anyone could ever want. Happy Anniversary and thank you for celebrating with PillowTalk.

It's only been a month, but things seem to be clicking for Julia in Farmington and someone she likes to call "Will Shay" also of Farmington. She wanted to make sure that Will got this message: "From his girlfriend Julia, who wishes him Happy Valentine's Day and Happy one month. Can't wait to see you next." A song by Max set the mood just right.

Michael and Kiely were spending their first Valentine's Day together listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH in the car when they called in. They have known each other for five months. Kiely was glad to be celebrating their first and to have Michael in her life and by her side.

