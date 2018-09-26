PillowTalk: First Time Callers Open Their Hearts

Glad to hear from some long time listeners who were also first-time callers to the PillowTalk love lines on Tuesday night. Gloria and Kevin from Colchester have been friends for about six years. A relationship that Gloria is quite comfortable with at this time. Gloria called from her cell phone to share a message and a song with Kevin.

She said, "Thank you Kevin for all of the support you have given me. I hope you continue to lead a blessed life. I am appreciative of all you do".

Gloria asked that I play a song by the Fugees.

Rolando from Bristol wanted to wish his wife of 13 years a "very Happy Birthday!" He loves his wife Jasmine very much. She loves the music of Adele.

Joyce from Hartford is apart from her husband of 34 years as he deals with some health issues. She continues to love and miss her husband George. He has always loved the song Snowbird by Anne Murray.

Video of Fugees - Killing Me Softly (Radio Edit) HQ

Video of Adele - When We Were Young (Live at The Church Studios)