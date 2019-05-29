Lung Force Walk Sunday 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

The Annual LUNG FORCE Walk Hartford will be attended by over 400 people and is expected to raise over $55,000 for lung cancer research, advocacy, education and awareness. The 2.5 mile walk across around Great River Park will be held Sunday, June 2 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will kicked off by a welcome program, honoring local LUNG FORCE Heroes, survivors, advocates and families. The family friendly event will also feature educational “Mission Tents,” food, music, children’s activities and fun for the whole family.

Today, lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of both men and women in the United States. 1 in 17 American women will get lung cancer in her lifetime and half of all women diagnosed with lung cancer will not even survive one year. LUNG FORCE events raise funds for research, early detection, advocacy, education and awareness for lung cancer, particularly awareness about the high rate of lung cancer in women.

WHO: The American Lung Association, LUNG FORCE Heroes, health experts and volunteers.

WHERE: Great River Park, 301 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT

Free parking is available at Commerce Center One, 333 East River Drive (located directly next to the park) and Two Rivers Magnet Middle School, 337 East River Drive.

COST:Participation is free. However, LUNG FORCE Walk is a fundraising event and all participants are encouraged to raise donations to support research, early detection, advocacy, education and awareness for lung cancer. All participants that raise or donate $100 or more receive an Official LUNG FORCE Walk T-Shirt the morning of the Walk.

MORE INFO: LUNGFORCE.org/Hartford