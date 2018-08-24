PillowTalk: 27 Years To Get Together

Clara and Pasquale grew up in the same neighborhood in Waterbury among family and friends.

It was always friends. It was always friends that is until just recently, when after many years, they ran into each other on the beach in Milford.

Clara said, We met on the beach, went and had lunch together. This time it felt different. It only took us 27 years to get together, but now it's great!"

Clara is a big fan of Peabo Bryson, so I thought this song would would be a good fit.