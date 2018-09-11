PillowTalk: Rainy Nights And Memories

Your love song requests and dedications lifted spirits on a cool, raw, rainy night in Southern New England on Monday. Suzzane from Meriden got a message to me on Messenger.

She said, "Hi Dean---Some of us just "love a rainy night"...how about playing Eddie Rabbitt's song for us? -Suzanne in Meriden could use some dancing/cleaning music before the sweet sound of rain drops lull to sleep. How about... Dedicated to all the “puddle-jumping walks” in the rain I used to take with my children when they were little..."

We got it on the radio in relatively short order.

Suzzane responded,"Thank you! You’re great!

Lita and Gary from East Hartford will celebrate their first anniversary on October 9th. They met on an online dating service. After corresponding back and forth for several week, they met for breakfast a Panera Bread in Massachusetts. They dated for about a year.

Lita told me, " It was love at first sight and I love him as much now as the first day I met him". Lita chose The Righteous Brothers to share with Gary who was right by her side.

Video of Eddie Rabbitt - I Love A Rainy Night