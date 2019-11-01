PillowTalk: "He's All I Have"

Congratulations to Jessica and Massimo. Right now they live a pretty long distance apart. But soon they will get to spend the rest of their lives together.

Jessica lives in Tewksbury, MA. Massimo lives in South Windsor, CT. They met at work, working for a non-profit. They have been together for almost three years. Massimo saw her first at work and Jessica tells me that they have been dating ever since.

Jessica told me, "I love him very much. He's all I have". At this time, they have planned a wedding date of January 25, 2020. That will be here before you know it. Jessica wanted me to choose the song. We agreed upon Faithfully by Journey. PillowTalk wishes Jessica and Massimo all the best and lots of love and happiness.

Video of Journey - Faithfully (Official Video)

