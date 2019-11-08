Nutcracker Carnival At Kingswood-Oxford Nov. 9th

This Saturday, November 9th, Ballet Theatre Company, West Hartford's premier ballet company, will host its second annual Nutcracker Carnival at Kingswood Oxford's School Cafeteria from 2:00-4:00pm.

The event will include crowd favorite carnival games but with a Nutcracker twist with endless opportunities to win tokens that can be turned in for some amazing prizes for everyone! There will be carnival food including hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of Russell's Creative Global Cuisine, a popcorn machine, hot chocolate bar and more. Kids can decorate cookies in Mother Ginger's Cookie Corner or decorate a snowflake ornament to take home. This event is fun for the whole family! All proceeds from the event will support Ballet Theatre Company's annual performance of A Children's Nutcracker giving over 600 area children from local child advocacy service agencies the opportunity to experience the wonders of live performance free of charge.

Ballet Theatre Company is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, celebrating its 21st anniversary of bringing the magic of the performing arts to the Greater Hartford area. The Ballet Theatre Company presents its 18th season of The Nutcracker at the University of Saint Joseph on December 12-15th.