PillowTalk:"I Want To Remind Her That She's A Star"

Kaylin from Oxford is back at college at Western Connecticut State University. She called PillowTalk Tuesday night to dedicate a song to her best friend Christine. Both of them are in their final year of the music education program and plan to graduate this spring.They initially met through mutual connections but became friends at the beginning of college about four years ago.

Kaylin had this to say about her dear friend, "She's just wonderful. She takes on so much always. I just want to remind her that she's a star. She deserves to remember that. I'm a better person because I'm friends with her."

She's knows her friend well enough to know that a song by Josh Groban, "Is totally her favorite song."

Good luck ladies with school this year and thank you for sharing your story and your friendship with PillowTalk.