PillowTalk: 3 Keys To Their 39 Years Together

Pat from Wolcott called me on the PillowTalk love lines on Thursday night while her husband Ralph was sleeping. She told me that they have been married for 39. She wanted to send out a dedication and would wake him up so he would hear it.

I'm always amazed by long term relationships and curious as to what makes them last. So I asked Pat, "What would you say are some of the secrets to staying married for quite a few years?

She answered this way. She told me, "Work through the tough times. Don't take each other for granted and appreciate the little things you do for each other every day".

Her message to her husband Ralph: "We've been through the tough times. This song reconnected everything. Let's hang on to it. It's the little things".

The song that reconnected everything is by Lonestar.