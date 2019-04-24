PillowTalk: "I've Never Cried So Much In My Life"

Even though PillowTalk has been on Lite 100.5 WRCH for many years, we always welcome and leave our arms open to new listeners. Jackie from Hartford called me on Tuesday night and revealed to me that she was listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH for the very first time...ever. You could tell she had been quite emotional before she called. She said to me, " I've never cried so much in my life." Probably because she was thinking of the man she loves, Rozzell. She loves him and misses him and greatly anticipates his return home soon. She requested a song by Ed Sheeran.

On the other hand, Cheri from Oakville has been a long time PillowTalk listener. She's also been married to her husband Jeff for 16 years. We made it a point to get to their song early. Jeff is a hard working guy and is usually asleep by 9:00. Cheri wanted to make sure Jeff heard her heart to heart dedication. Cheri told me, " I love my husband Jeff very much and I hope we have many many more years together". A song by Rascal Flatts is Cheri's pick.

Christian in Simsbury was a first time caller to PillowTalk on Tuesday night. He was thinking of his dad, Tony in Needham, MA and wanted him to know how much Christian loves him. Landslide by Fleetwood Mac says it all.

Scott in Middletown wanted to send a song long distance to his cousin Robin who lives about 100 miles south of San Diego, CA. He and Robin have otherwise been very close and shared many common experiences. He loves that song by Kacey Musgraves.

Video of Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud [Official Video]

Video of Rascal Flatts - Bless The Broken Road

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Landslide (Official Music Video)