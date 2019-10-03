PillowTalk: Stories Years In The Making

Some great stories on Wednesday night PillowTalk...Starting with the one that was never encouraged and it looks like they said wouldn't last. This came from Becky.

"Dean, my husband and I have been together for 33 years despite our family's disapproval. We were 12 when we met and never looked back. He is my best friend and the love of my life. Can you please play Bryan Adams Everything I do? Thank you. I love you Keith"

Video of Bryan Adams - (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Original version

This from Ken in California:

Ken: "Hey there...listening in San Pedro, CA. Miss you guys. About to hit the traffic packed freeway. You make the ride easier. Thanks"

(D.R.): Hey Ken Thanks for staying in touch. I'll play a California song or one of your choice . Thanks for keeping the Lite on!

Ken: Sweet. I used to listen to you all the time. Left Connecticut in 2005. All my family is still there. I go home a few times a year I was norm and grew up in Waterbury. San Pedro is my wife’s home town. You can say I followed my heart.

Video of The Beach Boys - The Warmth Of The Sun Live

Thank you. That was awesome. My daughter was listening in Watertown.

And this from Debra:

Could you play something mellow for a song request for me? (Stay, Club 1600). If you went to the Bahamas good for you, if you are on tonight, good for me. Probably going to sleep early though, 9ish.



Please dedicate the song to my sons John and Matt as well. I love them dearly. I don't see them often enough.



Warm wishes,

Deb