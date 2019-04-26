PillowTallk: Beautiful All The Way Around

Congratulations to Bill and Marcy of Torrington. Seventeen years together for them. Thursday night was Marcy's birthday and Bill called to celebrate with a beautiful song by Gordon Lightfoot. "Happy Birthday Marcy! Who loves ya baby?" was Bill's message.

Earl is originally from Hartford. He now lives in Ohio. He drives a truck and makes his way back to Connecticut from time to time. He loves listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH when he is in the area. He checked in to request a song by one of his favorite singer/songwriters, David Gates. He told me on the love lines, " I need a boost." I was more than happy to play Guitar Man for Earl. I love the lyrics. I would imagine it's somewhat autobiographical for many a musician.

Kim and Joey of Rockfall love listening to PillowTalk. They listen pretty much every night. Kim wanted me to choose a song for Joey. "Joey rescued me", she said, referring to Joey's being there for her when she lost her first husband. The song I came up with is by Beth Nielsen Chapman, The Moment You Were Mine, one of her many beautiful love songs.

Video of BREAD &quot;Guitar Man&quot; original 1972 promotional film