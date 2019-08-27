PillowTalk: Roman Tells Nidia "Be Stress Free"

Beautiful dedications, anniversary celebrations and potential second chances that last a lifetime were some of the Monday night highlights on PillowTalk.

Roman from Hartford had a message for his wife Nidia: " Don't stress. Roman will be by your side. He is ready to spend the rest of his life with you if you feel the same way he does. In love forever".

Grow Old With Me was the song Roman requested.

Video of Grow Old With Me (Remastered 2010)

It's been a while since we've heard from Terry in Portland. Congratulations to Terry and her husband Dale. They will be celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary this week. Terry's message:"I love you, Dale. Thank you for being the best husband".

A PillowTalk favorite by Bette Midler is her song of choice.

Video of Bette Midler - Wind Beneath My Wings (Official Music Video)

Auburn from Hartford reached out to Jessica in Torrington. He said, " I love you Jessica. I'm asking if you'll give me one more chance. I want to make you happy for the rest of your life."

He pledges his love with a song by The Pretenders