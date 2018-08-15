PillowTalk: Long Distance Love Italian Style

If my math is correct, I think Vinny from Newington and Lilly from Rocky Hill have known each other since about age 3. They met through family and mutual friends.

Tuesday night Vinny was in Newington and told me that Lilly is in Italy studying and visiting family. Vinny says that they won't be able to be together until April. Until then, they have been on Facetime every day. They have known each other for 18 years and so far their friendship/relationship has weathered the storm.

Vinny's love message to Lilly:" No matter how far apart we are, my heart goes on."

Cue the song!