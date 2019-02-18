PillowTalk: "We Have This Thing"

Maximum love in the air over the last week with Valentine's Day and all. George Washington isn't the only one celebrating a birthday this weekend.

Take Sentina from Waterbury for example (I love the name!).

Her husband Joe called me the other night on the PillowTalk love lines. He wanted to wish his wife "a very Happy Birthday" in advance. See, doing the little things do matter. Sentina and Joe have been married for 62 years.

Joe said, "We have this thing. I always tell her, I love you too much. She says that she would rather he tell her that he loves her so much". He knows what his wife's musical tastes are. He gave me two songs, one by Whitney Houston the other by Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle.

Video of Crystal Gayle - Eddie Rabbitt - duet - you and I