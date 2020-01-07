Town Of Windsor Wants Historical Homes For Tour

Windsor Historical Society is looking for architecturally-distinctive homes to feature on its house tour to be held Saturday, April 25th, 2020. Do you love your historic home? Does it have interesting architectural features inside and out? Realtors, have you recently sold an architecturally distinctive home or know of one coming on the market shortly with homeowners who might be receptive to opening their homes for a day?

We will consider Windsor homes from the 17th through the 21st centuries with distinctive architecture and furnishings. We generally include six to eight homes on the tour. Over 60 informed volunteers help us by guiding visitors through the featured homes on house tour day, and pointing out architectural and historical details. Tour-goers are architecture and history lovers who are respectful as they tour, and appreciate the chance to view architecturally distinctive homes.

If interested, or if you can suggest a homeowner to approach, please contact House Tour Chair Ed Paquette at 860-818-8024 or ed@catpaq.com. Also contact Ed if you are interested in serving as a volunteer for two hours on house tour day. We will train you! Windsor Historical Society’s house tour is a beloved community event that has occurred every other April since 2002. We hope to have the homes chosen by mid-February.

The tour is a major fundraiser for the Society, supporting public programs for schoolchildren and adults and the operation of our historic houses, research library, exhibition galleries, and family learning center. “You will have the satisfaction of knowing that you are supporting an active, community spirited museum and preservation organization in Connecticut’s oldest town,” notes Christine Ermenc, Executive Director of Windsor Historical Society.