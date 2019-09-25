PillowTalk: "I'm Having Trouble With My Knees"

Woodbury, Connecticut and Palmer, Massachusetts just got closer.

Greg from Woodbury had called PillowTalk with a dedication not too long ago. But, tonight was different.

Probably an hour or two before calling PillowTalk, Greg proposed to Tonya. The way Greg told it, they went out for a nice romantic dinner. He told Tonya that he was having trouble with his knees before dropping down on one of them to propose to his new fiancee.They have set a date.

Greg's dedication: "I love you Tonya forever. I look forward to our wedding day (February 15, 2020) and starting our life together."

The song Greg wanted is by Firehouse