PillowTalk: Afraid To Fall In Love

Marie and Ken locked eyes at a bar in the Farmington Valley two years ago. Marie motioned to the dance floor. Ken followed. Since then there has been chemistry and as Marie told me, "Quirky breakups and just misunderstandings...a lot of it."

At the same time Marie sounds like she's trying to make sense of what's going on.

She added laughing, "Kinda for me, crazy in love and like is this for real?! When it seems like it's for real, it gets really scary...and we keep breakin' up and coming back. I'm not sure if this is it. It sounds like it might be this time around. I want him to know that I love him. I'm sorry I didn't get as vulnerable as I was supposed to and take that risk. So I'm hoping that one day we'll run into each other again and realize what we both have given up. Who knows? I'll let fate take it's course on this one".

Hopefully if Ken heard Marie's heart in her dedication, it will simulate some conversation that brings them closer.

It's my hope that if the relationship is meant to be, that they will enjoy it for what it is rather than being fearful of it. After all, what is the point of being in a relationship if you can't enjoy it?

Marie enjoys the music of P!nk