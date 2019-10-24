PillowTalk:"Fuller And Deeper Every Day"

A great enthusiastic call from Karen in Bristol on Wednesday night. She talked with me about her relationship with her husband Chuck and why she loves him so much.

Karen met Chuck when she was 18 and they were both working for the same distributor. Right from the outset she could tell they had a lot in common: First there was music, an open mindedness in their outlook and a free-spirit about their nature. It's a way of life for them that continues to this day. Karen noticed right away a sense of kindness about Chuck.

She told me, "We have great conversations. We are falling richer and deeper in love every day.". Karen asked to hear Blackbird a song by The Beatles from their album The Beatles, which has come to be referred to because of it's plain cover as "The White Album." Thanks too Karen for your kind words about my voice and listening to PillowTalk. Thanks for keeping your Nite Lite on.

Betty from North Haven also mentioned that she loves listening to me each weeknight after a long work day. She had this to say about her best friend Rick, who is also from North Haven: "Thank you Rick for always being there when I need motivation and encouragement, and for just being the person that you are."

Video of The Beatles - Blackbird (1968)