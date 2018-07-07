PillowTalk: Happy Guy Wins Her Heart

Have you ever been envolved in a workplace romance? How did it work out? Did the spark fizzle out after a while? Did that create any awkward moments? Did your co-workers treat you differently?

Sharmela and Mark from Waterbury have been married for 5 years and have known each other for about 10 years. It started as a work place romance. It sounds like he was an outside vendor. Sharmela told me that he would always go to the gym and come into her office looking so tan. He would always have nice things to say to her and he was always so happy.

A decade later, her PillowTalk dedication would indicate that things are only getting better with the passage of time. Sharmela wanted to tell Mark that she is having a great summer with him and wanted to thank Mark for all he has done for her. Sharmela says, " Mark, you're the best I love you."

I'm glad it worked out for you in the long run.

I've only had one workplace romance. It happened back in my 20's. It was my last. I swore that going forward, I would never again let a relationship interfere with my work environment.