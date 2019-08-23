PillowTalk: Colorado Springs Calling

Increasingly, Lite 100.5 WRCH listeners are downloading the RADIO.COM app so they can listen to Lite 100.5 WRCH anytime anywhere.

Thursday night, I got the following PillowTalk dedication from Mike via email:

Good evening sir! I am a Connecticut native who is living in Colorado Springs listening to you guys long distance! Can i request "glory of love" by Peter cetera

From Mike to Beth, I love you!

Thank you and the music is amazing, it makes me miss home.

All the best,

Mike Anderson

Thanks for making our night Mike. It's quite remarkable the way those long distance dedications come rolling in while we stay connected sharing dedications.

Video of peter cetera - glory of love (Video Official) HD

Personally, I find myself listening on my phone more and more. The day before yesterday, after finishing a round of golf I was using the golf club's locker room facilities to dress for work. I was able to listen to our station on my phone while getting ready. Something that up until recently would have been impossible without the RADIO.COM. app.