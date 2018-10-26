PillowTalk: Mom Celebrates Her Twin Girls

Thursday night I got a call from a loving mom in Wethersfield who wanted to be the first to send birthday wishes for Friday. Nuccia had a message for her twin daughters, Alyssandra and Britney.

" Hi Alyssandra and Britney. This is mom", she began. I love you guys very much. You have made me happy from the first day that I met you and I will always be here for you. I love you with all my heart. Have the greatest birthday ever!"

Their mother told me they turn 29 on Friday. Thanks Nuccia for making Thursday night a very special PillowTalk night. Happy Birthday Alyssandra and Britney from PillowTalk.

Video of Martina McBride In My Daughter&#039;s Eyes LIVE w/ lyrics

Mom chose a song by Martina McBride to go along with her dedication.