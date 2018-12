I hope you have enjoyed all of the Christmas music on Lite 100.5 WRCH throughout the holiday season! Thank you for continuing to flood the PillowTalk love lines with your holiday requests and dedications. Here are the top 5 most requested songs on PillowTalk during the 2018 holiday season.

Video of yXQViqx6GMY

Video of Bobby Helms - jingle bell rock

Video of hJw-ey1DPRA

Video of Bing Crosby - White Christmas (1942) Original Version

Video of [Official Video] That’s Christmas To Me - Pentatonix