PillowTalk: Co Workers Birthday Surprise

Got a relatively urgent but fun call for a request and dedication on Monday night. With time growing short, a group of workers at UPS in Watertown wanted to get birthday wishes out to a co-worker. A group known as "the car washers" wanted to wish Maureen from Watertown a very Happy Birhtday on Monday. "The car washers", Joe, Mike, Ed and Todd actually keep trucks clean and you see them on the road everyday. Happy Birthday, Maureen from the whole gang! The song they chose is one we haven't played in quite a while by Rose Royce.

Video of Car Wash Song

Jeannine from East Hartford is excited about marrying the man of her dreams. Monday night she sent a song and a love message to Dennis, her fiance. Their wedding date seems to still be up in the air. Jeannine did tell me that there is a good chance they will get married around Halloween. She said, " I love Dennis and can't wait to be his wife". A song by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes is a special one for them.