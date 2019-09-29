A 13 Year Olds Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from a young girl who is 13. A 13 year old girl barely a teenager dealing with a fact a that her parents are divorced. She says that the fighting has died down which means there used to be fighting either physical or verbal in her past and now her father is dating somebody and threatening to hurt that somebody's ex husband and telling his 13 year old child about.

Delilah: So Sonia, Hear my words to you. Run do not walk to your school counselor. You need a responsible trustworthy adult that you can share all this stuff with because you've got real fear in your heart and living under that burden of fear will eat you up inside. You need to go talk to a teacher an aunt or grandmother, a counselor, a best friend's mom, someone that you trust, that you can unburden your heart and your soul with. That's the 1st thing you need to do. The second thing you need to do is set some boundaries and when your father starts talking, Say Dad, I'm only 13. I really can't handle this and if your father is not a safe person for you to say that to, If he is dangerous or violent or has abused you in the past then please tell somebody. Please get help! You don't need to live in that kind of situation. In some countries in the world 13 year old girls have no rights, they don't decide where they're going, what they're gonna do and they are abused daily. They have no rights. But here we still have freedom Sonya. I still have rights and you can get help! OK. And if your parents are listening or any parents are listening that are burdening their children with their problems Don't Do That.