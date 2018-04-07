Alex's Delilah Dilemma

Today’s Delilah Dilemmas is from a young woman 21 years old was a relationship, but was hit upon at a bar by a much older man who was supposedly divorced, and has a daughter that he only sees twice a week. So now the fizzle the sizzle has gone out of the relationship and a crush is on the older man.

Alex here are my words of wisdom for you. What do you envision for your future. Take guy A, your boyfriend out of the picture for a minute and guy B, the older man who is hitting on you at a pub and instead just think about Alex, (not your real name). What do you envision for your future. Where do you see yourself in five years and 10 years in 15 years. It sounds to me like you haven't yet figured out what you want out of life, if you want a loving healthy committed relationship. That takes work! And when the tingles and feels go away, you need to decide if you really love this person or not. Do you really want to be with this person? Do they have the qualities you want in a forever partner. If your boyfriend doesn't have those qualities and if you can't envision yourself snuggling up in the love of his arms and his embrace, then end that relationship. But please, don't end it so you can pursue something wild, that kicked off at a pub one night with an older guy who “Maybe” I don't even think is really divorced from the sounds of things. So you have to decide Alex, what is right for your life, of your future life and you need to make your decisions based on wisdom, not just on that exciting feeling you get every time you fall head over heals in love. Take it from somebody who use to let those feelings guide me and have gotten me in a lot of trouble when I was your age. Good luck and god bless you -D